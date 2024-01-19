Over the last day there were 127 military clashes — the Russians lost 920 soldiers

Last day there were 127 combat clashes at the front. Ukrainian fighters eliminated 920 occupiers and Russian military equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the enemy carried out two missile and 81 air strikes, carried out 45 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private and high-rise residential buildings and civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

What is the situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, and Berestove — this is Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 15 attacks near Ternove and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region and another eight in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 27 enemy attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and another 17 near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 15 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsky direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Staromayorske and Urozhaine, in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near Verbove and Robotyne.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their positions. Last day, the occupiers tried 11 times to storm the positions of the Ukrainian troops, but without success.

What are Russian losses

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck five areas where the occupiers, their weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces also hit another area of concentration of the Russian military and two enemy control points.

During the full-scale war, Ukrainian fighters eliminated a total of 374,520 occupiers, 920 of them over the past 24 hours. The Defense Forces also continue to destroy Russian equipment:

tanks — during the full-scale war, a total of 6,167 were destroyed (+20 last day);

armored fighting vehicles — 11,445 (+35);

artillery systems — 8,854 (+19);

rocket salvo systems — 966;

air defense means — 654 (+1);

airplanes — 331;

helicopters — 324;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 6,929 (+4);

cruise missiles — 1,818;

ships — 23;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tankers — 11,831 (+37);

special equipment — 1,384 (+4).

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.