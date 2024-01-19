The US Congress approved temporary government funding until March

The US House of Representatives has approved a short-term funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. This will give lawmakers an opportunity to negotiate an agreement on aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Financial Times.

The draft law was supported by a majority of votes: 314 for, 108 against (including 106 Republicans and two Democrats). It has now been forwarded to President Joe Biden for signature. The document would allow government spending to continue at current levels for some federal agencies until March 1, and for others until March 8. This happened thanks to a new two-stage resolution.

If Congress did not vote in favor of this decision, a partial shutdown could occur — the suspension of the work of certain federal agencies. This is already the third approved draft law on temporary financing.

Congressional leaders announced last week that they would agree to a permanent budget, but administrators need more time to agree on details in each funding bill. This is important for Ukraine because, after the budget issues, Congress has to deal with the additional request of the White House for $106 billion, which includes money for financial and military assistance to Ukraine.