In Kyiv, a street was named in honor of Denys Monastyrskyi, and a square was named after the fallen Hero of Ukraine Da Vinci

At a plenary session, the Kyiv City Council changed the names of a number of streets, naming one in honor of the former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi, who died exactly one year ago in a plane crash together with his team.

The now former Surikova street in the Solomyansky district of the capital was named after Denys Monastyrskyi.

The corresponding proposal was made by parliamentarian from "Servant of the People" faction Halyna Yanchenko.

In total, deputies of the Kyiv City Council de-Russified 29 toponymic objects of Kyiv. In particular, the square in the Pechersk district of the capital was named after the Hero of Ukraine, the deceased Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo.