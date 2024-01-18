In the Mykolayiv region, a “civil volunteer” stole 500,000 hryvnias — she promised to buy a car at a discounted price

The court found the 42-year-old resident of the city of Pervomaysk, Mykolaiv region, guilty. The woman appropriated 500,000 hryvnias of charitable contributions, which were supposed to go to help the Ukrianian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutorʼs office.

Prosecutors proved that the woman, under the guise of a "volunteer" of several charitable organizations, promised to help buy cars for the front at a reduced price. After that, the money was transferred to her, with which she disappeared — the woman did not buy or hand over a single car, and spent the money at her own discretion.

Now the woman will spend 4 years and six months in prison. The sentence has not yet entered into force, so the woman is currently under night house arrest.