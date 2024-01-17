The SBU conducted searches in the building of the Lviv regional administration in the case of Hrynkevych

SBU officers searched the Department of Civil Protection of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.
This was reported by the RMA press service.
Investigators conducted searches on January 15 as part of criminal proceedings regarding the possible illegal activity of one of the suppliers of protective equipment. Lviv RMA doesnʼt mention the name of the person involved in the case, but it is probably local businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.
The department stated that they are assisting the investigation and providing all documents for a comprehensive, complete and objective investigation.
- Earlier, the SBI employees informed about the suspicion of one of the largest suppliers of the Ministry of Defense — Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and other members of the criminal group.
- On January 11, the court seized the property of the family and controlled companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, one of the largest suppliers of the Ministry of Defense. On December 29, 2023, he tried to bribe an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation — then he was detained.