In the Kirovohrad region, the SBU detained a Russian informant who was spying on the planes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an informant of the Russian special services, who was collecting intelligence about the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kirovohrad region.

First of all, he was interested in the directions and frequency of flights of Ukrainian combat aircraft, in particular front-line bombers and fighters.

He also tried to identify operational airfields of military aviation, control points and warehouses with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attacker sent the received data to Telegram channels created by the Russian special services to collect intelligence on Ukrainian defenders.

To disguise himself, the man periodically changed his nickname in the messenger and used a proxy server for anonymity.

According to the investigation, the Russian informant turned out to be a resident of Kropyvnytskyi. More than 3 months ago, he was noticed by the occupiers because of anti-Ukrainian posts on social networks.

In order to collect intelligence information, the attacker traveled around the region on his own and covertly recorded the military facilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. He also asked his acquaintances for the necessary information.

During the searches, evidence of espionage was found in the attackerʼs computer and phone.

The security services informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized distribution of information about the sending, transfer of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, transfer or deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces).

The offender was remanded in custody without an option of bail. He faces up to eight years in prison.