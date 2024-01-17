The Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 19 out of 20 Shahed attack drones

On the night of January 17, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with twenty Shahed attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russia) and two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region in the direction of Kharkiv.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Air defense forces destroyed 19 attack drones. Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the attack.

Anti-aircraft defense worked within Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In the south, air defense units worked for three hours, repelling the attack of the Russians. In Odesa, 11 drones were shot down on approach to the coast, the vast majority fell into the sea. The debris damaged apartment buildings, shops and cars. In some locations, apartments and cars were on fire. Three people received medical assistance.

