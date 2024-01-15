Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russian Il-22 “made it” to Anapa, but cannot be restored

In the Russian public, a probable photo of the Il-22 aerial control post, which was shot down over the Sea of Azov, appeared. Judging by it, the plane managed to fly to the airfield in Anapa. It is seriously damaged, though.
Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Army, wrote on Facebook that the plane cannot be restored, so the target has actually been eliminated. He also added that there were wounded among the crew, and the plane itself was on fire.
- On the evening of January 14, there was information that the Ukrainian military shot down two Russian aircraft over the Sea of Azov — an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an Il-22 command post. According to unconfirmed information, an attack on the A-50 was made in area of the Kyrylivka village of the Zaporizhzhia region, after which the aircraft disappeared from the radar and stopped responding. The IL-22M11 was probably shot down in the area of Strilkove of the Kherson region — after the damage, the crew of the aircraft requested evacuation.
- Damage to the planes was officially confirmed on January 15. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi.