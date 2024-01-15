Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russian Il-22 “made it” to Anapa, but cannot be restored

In the Russian public, a probable photo of the Il-22 aerial control post, which was shot down over the Sea of Azov, appeared. Judging by it, the plane managed to fly to the airfield in Anapa. It is seriously damaged, though.

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Army, wrote on Facebook that the plane cannot be restored, so the target has actually been eliminated. He also added that there were wounded among the crew, and the plane itself was on fire.