The Peopleʼs Drone project. Minister Fedorov calls on Ukrainians to assemble FPV drones at home

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov calls on Ukrainians to join the "Peopleʼs Drone" project, which will teach how to assemble 7-inch FPV drones at home.

He wrote about this in his Telegram.

It is about the "Peopleʼs Drone" project from Victory Drones of the Dignitas technology assistance fund. This is a free engineering course, during which those who are interested will be given access to lectures, there will be Zoom with lecturers and instructions with a list of components, tools and materials that need to be purchased to assemble the drones. Those willing will also have access to a community of engineers who will help with consultations and advice.

You can register for completely free training by following the link.

"Collect FPV — send Victory Drones to instructors. After that, the drone undergoes an assembly quality check and a weight test. If the test is successful, the drone will be handed over to the military. The course starts every two weeks," Fedorov wrote.

The first participants of the course have already handed over 100 drones to the military.