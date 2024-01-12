The Ministry of Defense completed the first stage of implementation of the new logistics system in the Armed Forces. It is used by NATO countries

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has completed the first stage of implementation of the automated defense resource management system based on System Analysis Program Development (SAP) in the Armed Forces. It is the leading international resource management system used by 28 NATO countries.

Thiswas reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The system automates supply processes, collects information on stock balances and orders, allows you to see the real need, purchase and provide the army with everything necessary on time.

Automation began with accounting for tangible property — processes and equipment were completely updated in one of the operational-level support centers, which unites a large number of military units. Also, thanks to SAP, control over the supply and accounting of weapons and military equipment at the main bases was automated — this also applies to spare parts for equipment that Ukraine receives within the framework of international technical assistance.

"In order for the system to work everywhere, warehouse workers have already been adapted and trained. The result of the final implementation of the system should be the complete automation of logistics processes and the complete rejection of paper document flow in logistics operations," said Oksana Ferchuk, advisor to the Deputy Minister of Defense on digital development, digital transformations and digitization.

By the end of 2024, all warehouses and military units, which will work with the SAP system, must record property. They are also being completely modernized.

SAP products are used in the defense sector by 44 countries, including 28 NATO member countries out of 31. The largest users are the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Poland and Australia.