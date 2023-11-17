The Ministry of Defense is introducing a new logistics system in the Armed Forces. It will reduce the supplies of the military

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is implementing an automated management system in logistics based on System Analysis Program Development (SAP) in the Armed Forces. It should help to abandon paper document circulation and reduce the time of delivery of the necessary items to the troops.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The system is currently in pilot use, but is being rolled out among all military units. The department says that SAP has accelerated the processing of requests for deliveries from teams from several weeks to 2-3 days. Previously, this process could take a month.

Both military units and operational commands, storage warehouses, and the Command of Logistics Forces have access to the system for ordering and monitoring property balances. At the same time, the system does not provide access to information related to other servicemen and units. The principle of "knowing what is necessary" to complete the task works here.

The Ministry of Defense said that the automation of logistics began with the accounting of tangible property and spare parts, and in September a new direction was added — the automation of equipment accounting. Thanks to this, the processes and equipment of several warehouses were completely updated. The next step is to modernize all warehouses, implement SAP and connect them to the general system.

The agency notes that 44 countries use SAP products in the defense sector, in particular, 28 of the 31 NATO member countries work in this system. The largest users are the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Poland and Australia.