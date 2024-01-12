Denmark allocates more than $21 million for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new aid package for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv worth more than $21 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The new package was approved at the fourth meeting of the special Supervisory Committee, co-chaired by Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and the Minister of Cooperation and Development of Global Climate Policy of Denmark, Dan Jorgensen.

The package includes projects in the agricultural sector (mining of agricultural lands), provision of cogeneration plants, reconstruction of the dormitory of the Mykolaiv State Agrarian University.

In the spring of 2023, Denmark took patronage over Mykolaiv and the Mykolaiv Region regarding restoration. Since then, several projects have already been implemented in the regional center.