Denmark opens embassy office in Mykolaiv and provides $2.8 million to Ukraine for cyber security

Denmark will open an embassy office in Mykolaiv. The country will also allocate 20 million Danish kroner ($2.8 million) to support Ukraineʼs cyber security.

This was reported in the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The embassy office is an important symbol of the very close partnership that has developed between Denmark and Mykolaiv," noted Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The new institution will promote dialogue with regional and local authorities. Ukraineʼs reconstruction needs will be coordinated with Danish organizations and experts in the water, energy and waste sectors.

The location of the embassy office in Mykolaiv has already been determined. A Danish diplomat was also appointed to head it, and a number of employees were hired. When the embassy office is fully staffed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will preside over its official opening.