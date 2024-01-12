Romania will provide €126 million to support ports. This will also help Ukraine

The European Commission has authorized Romania to provide €126 million in state aid to ports that have faced increased trade flows since the start of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

The press service of the European Commission writes about it.

The Romanian plan will promote Ukraineʼs trade under the EUʼs "Paths of Solidarity" plan.

Romania will support companies operating in certain Romanian ports to invest in additional processing or storage facilities for goods diverted from their normal routes due to the war.

Assistance will be provided in the form of grants of up to €10 million to logistics companies operating in the sea and inland ports of Romania.

The assistance scheme will be partly financed by the funds of the European Union.