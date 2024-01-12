Zelensky: Four Ukrainian sailors are being held captive by the Yemeni Houthis

Four Ukrainian sailors are being held captive by the Yemeni Houthis. Most likely, itʼs about the sailors on the cargo ship Galaxy Leader, which the Houthis captured on November 19, 2023. Ukrainians could have been on it.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a briefing with journalists, as RBC-Ukraine and the We — Ukraine TV channel reported.

Ukraine is currently working on returning the sailors home. The president did not specify other details.

The Houthis stated that the Galaxy Leader was brought to the shores of Yemen, and the crew members are being treated "in accordance with the teachings and values of Islam." They call the ship Israeli, although it belongs to the British company Ray Car Carriers and sails under the flag of the Bahamas. Israel then officially denied the ownership of the vessel and reported that the crew were citizens of Ukraine, Bulgaria, the Philippines and Mexico. There are no Israelis there. According to Israel, there were 25 crew members on board, the Houthis said 22.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed on November 19 that it was checking the presence of Ukrainians among the crew members, but the results have not yet been reported.

What is happening in the Red Sea?

In the Red Sea, since November 2023, attacks by the Yemeni Houthis on merchant ships, which allegedly have connections with Israel, have been ongoing. The Houthis claim that in this way they are waging war against Israel and helping the struggle of the Palestinian group Hamas, which is also supported by Iran. First, they seized the cargo ship Galaxy Leader and took hostages, then tried to seize the tanker Central Park, but was assisted by the destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87).

In December, the Houthis began shelling civilian and military ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones. Due to security risks, the worldʼs largest container carrier, Denmarkʼs Maersk, has suspended all transportation through the Red Sea.

On December 19, 2023, the United States announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian against the Houthis at sea. It was joined by, in particular, Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands and other countries — more than 20 countries in total. Western media reported that the coalition could launch missile strikes on Yemen, but so far the clashes with the Houthis are taking place only at sea. These are mostly skirmishes between ships and boats.

On January 10, 2024, US and British warships repelled the most massive attack by the Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea. On the night of January 12, 2024, the armed forces of the United States and Great Britain struck Houthi targets in Yemen — the attack was directed at radar systems, air defense systems, as well as storage and launch sites for drones, cruise and ballistic missiles.