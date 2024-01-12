Russian troops shelled Kherson — two people were killed

On January 12, the Russians shelled one of the neighborhoods of Kherson — two people were killed.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this.
The car caught fire due to the impact of the projectile. The rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, and found the charred body of a man in the cabin. Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying the person. A woman also died at the scene.
- Last day, the Russian occupiers shelled the territory of nine regions of Ukraine. The enemy shelled the Kherson region 73 times during the day, firing 310 shells, as the Regional Military Administration reported. Kherson and 22 other settlements in the region were under fire. As a result of Russian aggression, one civilian was killed and three others were injured.