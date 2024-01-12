Russian troops shelled Kherson — two people were killed

On January 12, the Russians shelled one of the neighborhoods of Kherson — two people were killed.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this.

The car caught fire due to the impact of the projectile. The rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, and found the charred body of a man in the cabin. Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying the person. A woman also died at the scene.