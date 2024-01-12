Kyrylo Budanov: Neither Ukraine nor Russia can conduct offensive operations

Both Ukraine and Russia cannot conduct offensive operations.

This was stated by the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (also known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Le Monde.

According to him, the intensive use of drones by both sides makes it impossible to carry out Russian and Ukrainian offensives.

Another factor is the density of minefields, which has not been seen since the World War II.

Suppressing drones requires modern electronic warfare, and demining requires specialized equipment.

The head of intelligence also noted that Russia "is not starving", despite the sanctions of Western countries, and also called for strikes on key sectors of the Russian economy.