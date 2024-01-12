The Defense Forces eliminated 840 invaders and 10 enemy tanks over the past day

During the full-scale war, the Defense Forces eliminated 368 460 Russian soldiers, including 840 over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, Ukrainian fighters continue to destroy Russian equipment:

tanks — 6 060 (+10 over the past day);

armored fighting vehicles — 11 254 (+16);

artillery systems — 8 710 (+11);

rocket salvo fire systems — 957;

air defense means — 642 (+1);

airplanes — 329;

helicopters — 324;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 6 836 (+1);

cruise missiles — 1 806;

ships — 23;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 11 612 (+16);

special equipment — 1339 (+2);

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.