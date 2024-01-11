Weapons and ammunition. Latvia will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid

Latvia has prepared a new aid package for Ukraine — it includes weapons and ammunition.

This was stated by Latvian President Edgars Rinkevichs at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The new aid package will include howitzers, ammunition, anti-tank weapons, rockets, grenades, helicopters, drones, communication devices, and generators. The volume of assistance to Latvia is already 1% of the countryʼs gross domestic product and has exceeded €600 million.

Rinkevičs reminded that Latvia undertook to lead the Coalition of Drones within the framework of the Ramstein format.

"A memorandum on cooperation in the military sphere will also be signed today. We see an opportunity to produce drones, which are so necessary for the Ukrainian military. There will also be an intergovernmental agreement on aid to Ukraine," he added.