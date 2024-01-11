Estonia will provide €1.2 billion in aid to Ukraine by 2027

President of Estonia Alar Karis informed that the country will allocate €1.2 billion in aid to Ukraine by 2027.

He said this during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Within the framework of the European Union, we have already provided Ukraine with support of approximately €5 billion. This support must be continued. Estoniaʼs long-term contribution until 2027 will amount to €1.2 billion. Ukraine needs more and better weapons," Karis emphasized.

The President of Estonia emphasized that partners should increase military production within the European Union in order to provide Ukraine with everything it needs "not tomorrow, but today." He noted that there should be no restrictions on weapons transferred to Ukraine, and that Estonia will support Ukraine as long as the war lasts.