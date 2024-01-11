In Dnipro, half a hundred people were kept in labor slavery under the guise of a rehabilitation center

Four suspects of human trafficking were detained in Dnipro. They kept 50 people in labor slavery under the guise of a rehabilitation center.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Investigators claim that the suspects recruited internally displaced persons and socially vulnerable citizens who did not have a permanent place of residence at the train stations. They were invited to the "rehabilitation center", which operated under the guise of a public organization, and were promised free accommodation, food and employment. Instead, people were moved to a house with inadequate living conditions and forced to work without pay in the most difficult jobs.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Дніпропетровська обласна прокуратура

The suspects took documents and means of communication from citizens. If the recruits tried to leave the place of detention on their own, they were psychologically pressured and threatened with force.

During the search of the house of the suspects, law enforcement officers seized draft records, phones and cars. Now they are detained, preventive measures have been chosen for them in the form of detention. They are suspected of recruiting and moving people for the purpose of labor exploitation. If they are found guilty, they face up to 12 years in prison.