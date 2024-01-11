The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the second sample of womenʼs body armor

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved the second sample of a bulletproof vest for female military personnel. Its weight is from 10.5 kilograms and more, depending on the configuration.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The bulletproof vest was developed in the Temp-3000 company. If in the first certified sample from "Ukrainian armor" the armor plate had an outwardly curved shape, then in this sample, damping pillows were added — they will help adjust the body armor to the anatomical features of each woman. The set includes three pillows of different sizes.

To protect the groin, the manufacturer has developed an additional bag with a soft ballistic bag. Womenʼs body armor has the same ballistic characteristics as menʼs.

The bulletproof vest tests lasted three months and took place in two stages. The first is for the convenience of wearing by military personnel, and the second is laboratory tests (ballistic, non-ballistic, testing of materials and fittings).

The State operator of the rear will deal directly with the purchase of womenʼs body armor.