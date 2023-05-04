The Ministry of Defense told how many women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Hanna Malyar informed that currently 42 000 women are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Together with civilian workers, there are 60 000 women, 5 000 of whom are on the front lines.

"Unfortunately, 107 women died. There are injured. Ukrainian women are in the ranks, defending the state in the same way as men. But equality is, of course, not just about women. For example, we have men who, according to the courtʼs decision, raise children alone, but at the same time are subject to mobilization," noted Malyar.