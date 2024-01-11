An earthquake was recorded in North Korea near the Pungeri nuclear test site. Maybe there was a test

In North Korea, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 was recorded near the Pungeri nuclear test site, located in North Hamgyong Province.

Yonhap writes that the South Korean State Meteorological Agency recorded the tremors. They happened in the Kilju district, where the test site is located, at a depth of about 20 km. The agency does not directly say, but suggests that it may have been the result of a nuclear weapons test.

Pungeri has been the site of six North Korean nuclear tests in 2006, 2009, 2013, 2016 and 2017.