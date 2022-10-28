”Incredibly disturbing.” The IAEA has warned about possible nuclear tests by North Korea

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned about possible nuclear tests by North Korea.

Reuters writes about it.

According to Rafael Grossi, such tests will demonstrate that the DPRKʼs nuclear program is advancing "at full speed." He added that this is "incredibly worrying". Grossi emphasized that the IAEA is following this very closely.

"Everybody is holding its breath about this. Further tests, of course, means that they are refining the preparations and the construction of their arsenal," the head of the IAEA noted.