The Defense Forces are expanding the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Robotyne, Verbove and Krynkiv. Last day, defenders repelled 73 attacks.

"On the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the occupiers do not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Thus, during the past day, the enemy carried out 11 unsuccessful assault actions," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the summary.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers attacked in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Sinkivka in the Kharkiv region, in the Lyman region east of Terny and Vesele in the Donetsk region, in the Bakhmut region near Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka (Donetsk region).

"Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka districts and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region," the message reads.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that defenders in the Maryinka direction continue to hold back the enemy in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.