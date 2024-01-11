Russians shelled a hotel in Kharkiv — 13 people were injured

The day before, around 10:30 p.m., the Russians launched a missile attack on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The attack damaged the building of the hotel complex, where more than 30 civilians were at the time of the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

Currently, 13 victims are known. Nine victims were taken to medical institutions, one of the victims is in serious condition, 8 patients are in moderate and light condition, and two were treated on the spot.

"Among the victims are journalists of a Turkish publication who lived in the hotel. The liquidation of the consequences continues," noted the head of the Regional Military Administration.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Consequences of a rocket attack on a hotel in Kharkiv. Photo of the State Emergency Service

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian occupiers are regularly shelling Kharkiv. At the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, shelling of Kharkiv became more frequent. In particular, on January 2, 2024, the Russians bombarded the city with Iskander-M missiles, as a result of which three people died and 62 were injured.