Victims of the January 2 missile attack died in Kyiv and Kharkiv

In Kyiv and Kharkiv in the morning of January 8, two people who were seriously injured during a massive attack at the beginning of the year, on January 2, died.
In the capital, this is the third victim of an attack on a house in the Solomyansky district. Meanwhile, 22 victims of the latest missile attacks are still in hospitals. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko made the relevant data public.
A 56-year-old man, who had been in a serious condition for a long time, died in a hospital in Kharkiv. Thus, the number of dead in the city increased to three.
In total, six people were killed in both cities, 63 (in Kharkiv) and 49 (in Kyiv) were injured.
- On January 2, Russian troops massively attacked Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. Air defense forces shot down 72 air targets out of 99, including 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 59 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and three “Kalibr” cruise missiles. Earlier, on the same night, defenders destroyed 35 attack drones. Residential buildings and a number of civil infrastructure facilities were destroyed.