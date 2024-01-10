During the full-scale war, Russia allowed only one UN humanitarian mission to cross the front line

During the full-scale war, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs only once received permission from Russia to cross the front line.

Spokesman Saviano Abreu stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

It was then that the humanitarian mission was able to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol.

"We have not been able to cross the front line with a single truckload of aid necessary for our activities in the Russian-occupied territories to be at the highest level," the spokesman noted.

According to him, the mission is now able to work with the temporarily occupied territories thanks to several local partners that are financed and supported by the UN.

"Itʼs not enough. We have limited information on the situation, but we do have some estimates of needs. Due to the obstruction of our work by the Russian Federation, it is almost impossible to get the full picture," added Saviano Abreu.

He noted that the humanitarian mission will continue to look for solutions to overcome these challenges, "but the aid is still not at the level it should be."

"Refusal of help to people who need it is contrary to international humanitarian law," the spokesman summed up.