Since the start of the full-scale war, 19 men have died trying to cross the Tisza

Since the start of the full-scale war on the Tisza River, 19 men who tried to illegally cross the border of Ukraine have died, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SGSU) reported.

On the night of January 10, border guards pulled a half-conscious man from the icy river. He was lying on the edge of the river bank and showed almost no signs of life.

Military personnel pulled the victim out of the water, gave him first aid and took him to the unit, where he was warmed and given dry clothes.

The survivor said that he found the announcement about the "legal" crossing of the border in Telegram. However, after arriving in Transcarpathia, instead of the promised official crossing of the border through the border checkpoint, the man was offered to cross the Tisza in the dark. The cost of the services was $5 000.