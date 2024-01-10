Sky News: Iran has developed a new Shahed model. Russia has already received several units “on approbation”

Iran has developed a new Shahed-107 kamikaze reconnaissance drone, which Russia may soon receive. Sky News, citing intelligence sources, writes that it has already been tested in Iran together with the Russians. They were offered several units "on approbation". The cost of one unit is estimated at more than $2 million.

The new Shahed-107 UAV belongs to the family of Shahed-101 unmanned aerial vehicles with a V-shaped "tail". Its length is about 2.5 meters and wingspan is three meters, the drone can be launched from a vehicle. It can cover distances of up to 1 500 km and has a camera, a video transmitter and may be equipped with technology to find high-value combat targets such as HIMARS and M270.

It is assumed that the new drone will be equipped with a video transmitter. The source also claims that the Iranian Security Forces, together with the Russians, conducted UAV tests at an air base in Iran.

The interlocutor of the publication also stated that Russia expects to receive ballistic missiles from Iran soon, as previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.