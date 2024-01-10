Russia again used missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine

During the shelling on January 6, Russian forces again launched several North Korean ballistic missiles on Ukrainian territory.

This was stated at the briefing by the coordinator of the US National Security Council John Kirby.

"On January 6, Russian troops again launched several North Korean ballistic missiles over Ukraine. We are still assessing the consequences of these strikes, but we can confirm that at least one of them hit Kharkiv," the White House representative emphasized.

Last week, the American side reported on Russiaʼs first launches of missiles delivered from North Korea. According to the US, Russian troops used them during an air attack on Ukraine on December 30, and about ten North Korean missiles were launched on January 2.

The coordinator of the US National Security Council reported that the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken joined the joint statement of the foreign ministers of 47 countries, which condemns Russiaʼs purchase of North Korean ballistic missiles, as well as the use of these weapons against Ukraine.

According to Kirby, Russiaʼs acquisition of ballistic missiles from North Korea directly violates numerous UN security resolutions, and on Wednesday, January 10, the US and its allies will raise the issue "of these arms deals at the UN Security Council." They will again demand that Russia be held accountable "for violating the international obligations it has signed."