Ministry of Energy: The wind generator in Odesa fell due to a drone attack, not due to the wind

In the evening of January 8, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reported that a wind generator of one of the local stations fell due to a gust of wind in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district of the Odesa region.

The agency then published a video and reported that that day there was gusty wind, frost, rain and snow, and significant icing of networks was observed in the regions.

On Tuesday, January 9, the Ministry of Energy stated that the cause of the fall was not the wind, but the wreckage of the drone.

The department clarified that the 5.5 MW wind generator, which belongs to the British company Elementum Energy, cannot be restored. No personnel were injured, but the wind farm had to be partially stopped after the attack.