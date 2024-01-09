In the Russian Federation, drones attacked an oil depot in Oryol and the Kursk region

In Russia, drones attacked the oil depot in Oryol and the Oryolenergo facility.

This is reported by Russian Telegram channels.

One kamikaze drone hit a fuel tank. According to "112", there was no fire after the attack.

The second drone attacked Oryolenergo. Windows were broken in one of the buildings.

"112" also wrote that the third drone fell near the federal state institution "Bridge Road Enterprise" in Oryol.

The governor of the Oryol region Andrei Klichkov confirmed the drone attack. He stated that three people were injured during the UAV attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy complex.

This afternoon, drones also attacked the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as Governor Roman Starovoit informed. The local authorities blamed Ukraine for this.

According to the governor, the Russian air defense forces shot down four drones.

In the village of Gornal, Sudzhan district, a woman died due to falling debris, and two houses were also damaged.