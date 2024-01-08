The time of sale of alcohol has been extended in Zaporizhzhia

On the territory of the Zaporizhzhia city-territorial community, the time of sale of alcoholic beverages has been extended. Now you can buy alcohol from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This was reported by the press service of the Zaporizhzhia City Council.

The permit for the sale of beer, alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages from eight in the morning applies to everyone who has the appropriate retail license.

At the same time, a ban on the sale of alcohol to military personnel and those wearing military uniforms, weapons or special equipment continues to apply in the city.

Previously, alcohol was allowed to be sold in Zaporizhzhia from ten in the morning to ten in the evening.