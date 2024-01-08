GUR received secret data on Russian military developments worth $1.5 billion

The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense received 100 gigabytes of classified data from the Russian company "Special Technology Center" (STC), which produces military equipment and machinery. According to the agencyʼs preliminary estimates, the value of the received Russian data may amount to $1.5 billion.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR).

The enterprise, in particular, manufactures Orlan drones of various modifications, a number of means of radio-electronic warfare and intelligence, and other military products. STC has been under sanctions since 2016.

GUR received documentation for 194 nomenclature units: drawings, specifications, patents, software, etc. — it is about both existing and prospective military developments.

Intelligence noted that this is a "significant blow" to Russia, because the archives are already being used to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities and weaken the Russian Federation.