In Japan, the number of victims of the earthquake has increased to 161. Rescue operations are hindered by snowfall

At least 161 people have died as a result of the 7.6-magnitude earthquake in Japan, and 103 people are missing.

This was reported by the Japanese news agency Kyodo News.

Rescuers continue to search for hundreds of people who are believed to be missing, but snow and rain are hampering the rescue operation.

Up to 13 centimeters of snow fell in the cities of earthquake-hit Ishikawa Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

More than 2 300 people in the prefecture are almost isolated, mostly due to the broken roads.

According to local authorities, as of Sunday, more than 28 000 people stayed in shelters — they lost their homes or were forced to evacuate to save their lives.