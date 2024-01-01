Japan is shaken by a series of powerful earthquakes — the authorities warn of the threat of a tsunami and call on the locals to evacuate

A series of powerful earthquakes occurred in central Japan. The magnitude of the strongest reached 7.6, The New York Times reports.

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced the threat of a serious tsunami along the western coastal areas of the prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama — waves can reach five meters.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for the immediate evacuation of residents of regions at risk of a tsunami.

According to Japanese officials, the highest tsunami wave recorded in Ishikawa Prefecture has already reached 1.2 meters. In the prefecture, it was reported that at least six people died under the rubble of houses. Due to the earthquake, a large-scale fire also broke out in the city of Wajima, reports the Japanese newspaper Kyodo.

A fire in the city of Wajimi caused by an earthquake.

Currently, 36,000 households in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures are without electricity. However, the Japanese authorities say that no problems with reactors have been found at nuclear power plants in the affected regions, but there are oil spills and other minor damage at nuclear facilities.

A tsunami threat was also announced in Russiaʼs Vladivostok, Khabarovsk Krai and Sakhalin Island.