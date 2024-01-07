Two people died in Kherson due to Russian shelling, and there are others injured

Russian occupiers have been shelling Kherson and the region since the morning of January 7. A man and a woman died in the regional center.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, announced this.

A woman from Kherson was killed and another woman was injured as a result of a direct hit to a residential building. Before that, a wounded 62-year-old man was hospitalized in Kherson, but the doctors could not save him — he died from his injuries.

The Russians also shelled the church in the village of Sadove. A 73-year-old man was injured there. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen, wrote the Kherson Regional State Administration.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army shelled the Kherson region 89 times, firing 382 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, drones, and aircraft. As a result, five people were injured, including two children.