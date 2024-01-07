Attack on Donetsk region: Rescuers recovered the body of a child in Rivne and the body of a woman in Pokrovsk

On January 6, the Russian occupiers massively attacked the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region with S-300 missiles. The Russians hit residential buildings, and bodies are still being recovered from the rubble.

As of the morning of January 7 in Pokrovsk, at the site of two destroyed private houses, rescuers rescued one person and recovered the body of a dead woman, writes the State Emergency Service. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing to search for four people, including two children.

In the village of Rivne, the body of a dead child was removed from the site of a destroyed house. Emergency services are looking for five more people, including two children.

During the liquidation of the consequences of shelling, rescuers dismantled 68 tons of destroyed building structures.