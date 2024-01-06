Defense forces shot down two enemy Shahed drones during the night

On the night of January 6, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with the help of two attack drones. Both enemy UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched Shahed-136/131 type drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russian Federation).

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of December 31, 2023, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Defense Forces have destroyed 3,095 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs out of 3,940 launched by the occupiers in Ukraine.