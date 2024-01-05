One of the founders of Kyivguma was arrested. Companies stop supplying Takmed to the Russian Federation

The Shevchenkivskiy District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure against Anton Kravts, one of the founders of the "Kyivguma" company. He will be held in custody for 60 days without bail.

This is stated in the commentary of the SBU for Babel.

The security service exposed the Kyivguma company for supplying takmed to Russia. The investigation believes that during 2022-2023, the company shipped to the Russian Federation batches of tactical harnesses and bandages of its own production in the amount of more than 40 million hryvnias.

The law enforcement officers also established that the occupiers were sending "Kyivguma" medical supplies to Russian military hospitals in the occupied territories of Ukraine.