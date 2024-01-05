Maryana Bezuhla was recalled from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee. The parliament still has to vote for it

The Defense and Intelligence Committee voted to recall Maryana Bezuhla from the position of deputy head of the committee, members of parliament Vadym Ivchenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported. The latter added that she remains a member of the committee.

Bezuhla herself wrote that in order to exclude her, it is necessary to vote in the parliament. Zheleznyak said that more than 226 votes in the parliament are needed for this.

"A special "thank you" to [the head of the committee] Zavitnevych, who proactively put such a recommendation to the vote," Bezuhla added.