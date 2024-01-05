Maryana Bezuhla was recalled from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee. The parliament still has to vote for it

The Defense and Intelligence Committee voted to recall Maryana Bezuhla from the position of deputy head of the committee, members of parliament Vadym Ivchenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported. The latter added that she remains a member of the committee.
Bezuhla herself wrote that in order to exclude her, it is necessary to vote in the parliament. Zheleznyak said that more than 226 votes in the parliament are needed for this.
"A special "thank you" to [the head of the committee] Zavitnevych, who proactively put such a recommendation to the vote," Bezuhla added.
- From November 2023, Maryana Bezuhla called on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi to resign, as he did not provide "any action plan for 2024", and criticized him in every way.
- In a comment to Suspilne, the head of the committee, member of parliament Roman Kostenko, said that Zaluzhny should not have submitted the plan at all, and the committee did not demand it. The leader of the public organization "Democratic Axe" and military officer Yuriy Gudymenko wrote that Bezugla is committing a crime with his posts, and wrote a corresponding statement to the SBU.
- "Babel" sources in the leadership of "Servants of the People", whose representative is Bezuhla, spoke about the demands of some parliamentrarians to exclude Bezugla from the faction.