Points of invincibility in Kyiv will work around the clock — frosts of up to -18 ºС are expected, there is a risk of power blackouts

The Kyiv Defense Council was convened in the capital against the backdrop of expectations of a sharp drop to -18 ºС, as well as in view of the risk of power outages and heating due to Russian attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

This was reported in the Kyiv City Military Administration.

At the meeting, the authorities instructed to ensure round-the-clock operation of all security points and to equip them with the necessary equipment; check the readiness for operation of health care facilities, as well as check attics and technical floors of residential buildings to eliminate deficiencies that can cause heating systems to freeze.