Points of invincibility in Kyiv will work around the clock — frosts of up to -18 ºС are expected, there is a risk of power blackouts

The Kyiv Defense Council was convened in the capital against the backdrop of expectations of a sharp drop to -18 ºС, as well as in view of the risk of power outages and heating due to Russian attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine.
This was reported in the Kyiv City Military Administration.
At the meeting, the authorities instructed to ensure round-the-clock operation of all security points and to equip them with the necessary equipment; check the readiness for operation of health care facilities, as well as check attics and technical floors of residential buildings to eliminate deficiencies that can cause heating systems to freeze.
- Points of invincibility are specially equipped tents or rooms where you can get warm, get hot drinks and food, charge your phone, use the Internet and get first aid. The authorities deployed them in the fall of 2022 due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. In Kyiv, more than a thousand points of invincibility have been created, in particular, they are in every district police station and at the base of the State Emergency Service.
- The nearest unbreakable point can be found in the Diia app. There is an interactive map, in the menu of which you can find out the address and working conditions of each item.
- On December 13, 2023 , an improved map with invincibility points started working in Diia. Now in the application you can rate the item and leave a review about it. Also, from now on, "Diia" allows you to plot the optimal route to the point — for this, you do not need to download the map.