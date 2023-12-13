An improved map with Points of Invincibility has started working in “Diia” app

You can now rate and review Points of Invincibility in the Diia app. The application also allows you to plan the optimal route to the point — for this, you do not need to download a map.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

In preparation for possible blackouts, the "Points of Invincibility" map was added to the main screen of the application and the filters "Open now", "Accessible for people with disabilities" and "Convenience" were placed there.

You can also find out if there is Internet, communication, a generator, charging, water, heat and a first-aid kit in the "Point of Invincibility".

The Ministry of Digital Transformation recommends that you download this map ahead of time, just in case, so that you have access to it in case of an emergency.

For security reasons, Points of Invincibility in the Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions will not be displayed. Also only partially available in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv.