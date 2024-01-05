The General Staff of Ukraine: the Russian army lost another 790 soldiers and 30 artillery systems in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of January 5.

During the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 790 soldiers killed, 9 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems and two anti-aircraft guns, one air defense system, 40 vehicles and 9 special vehicles, as well as 18 UAVs and one cruise missile.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

Regarding the situation at the front, 59 combat clashes took place during the past day.

Ukrainian troops repelled as many as 32 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka direction — 16 near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and another 16 in the Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, 4 enemy attacks were repulsed near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky direction, the defenders hold back the Russians near Mariinsky and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where they repelled 7 attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 8 enemy attacks were repulsed near Robotyny and north-west of Vervovy, Zaporizhzhia region.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the Russians had six unsuccessful assault attempts.