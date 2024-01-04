Berlin announced a new aid package for Ukraine

Germany announced another package of military aid for Ukraine — the first this year.

This is reported on the website of the government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

In the aid package:

10 Marder BMP;

anti-aircraft artillery complex Skynex and ammunition for it;

2 TRML-4D radar stations;

2 WISENT 1 armored engineering vehicles;

bridge paver BEAVER;

10 ground-based GO12 radar systems;

10 Zetros trucks;

3 8x8 HX81 tractors and their semi-trailers;

31 units of transport;

missiles for the IRIS-T SLM air defense system.

Also included in the package are 9,080 155mm caliber ammunition, 305 MK 556 assault rifles, 750,000 rounds of ammunition for small arms, 30 drone detection systems, winter camouflage clothing and 3,350 helmets.

Germany will also transfer in the future:

four IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile complexes;

one Skynex air defense system with ammunition for it;

20 drone detection systems;

26,850 combat helmets;

41 Mercedes trucks;

4,695 MK 556 assault rifles;

0.45 million ammunition for firearms;

8,000 anti-tank mines.

Berlin has already provided Ukraine with several types of artillery, Leopard tanks of older and new modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, ammunition, cars, drones and other types of weapons.