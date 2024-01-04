Ukrainian aviation attacked military facilities near Sevastopol and Yevpatoria

The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk hinted that todayʼs strikes on Sevastopol and Yevpatoria were carried out by Ukrainian aviation.

To his post, he also attached a video and a screenshot from the "Crimean Wind" Telegram channel, which indicate the defeat of a Russian air defense unit near the village of Uyutne (Saksky District), near Yevpatoria. Google Maps shows that anti-aircraft missile complexes were based in that part.

This probably refers to the military unit 03121 of the 31st Air Defense Division of Russia, where the 222nd Air Defense Communication Unit of the Black Sea Fleet is located.

The Center for Strategic Communications also writes that at 15:00 there was an attack on the command post of the Russians near Sevastopol.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia officially announced the missile attack on Crimea and reported the destruction of 10 missiles. The so-called governor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev claims that several targets were shot down and debris fell on the city. Allegedly, the house was damaged, and one person was injured.

Meanwhile, the official account of the Air Force in X is already mocking the occupiers in Crimea and saying "hello" to them.