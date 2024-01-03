The Russians shelled Avdiivka and villages in the Kherson Region — three people were killed

On the morning of January 3, the Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on the city of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region, as a result of which one person died and another was injured, the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, said.

According to his information, around 11:00 a.m., the Russians fired four rockets at Avdiivka and aimed at a residential building.

"Avdiivka suffers from enemy shelling every day, no one can guarantee safety. Be responsible — evacuate!" — called Filashkin.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., the Russians struck the village of Sadov, Kherson region, with artillery. One of the shells hit a residential building, the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A local resident died under the rubble of the house. Rescuers retrieved his body from under the destroyed house.

After that, the occupying forces struck the village of Novotyaginka in the Kherson region, as a result of which one person, an 82-year-old woman, died.