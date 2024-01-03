The court sentenced the commandant of the “Isolation” torture chamber to 15 years in prison

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property the former commandant of the Donetsk "Isolation" torture camp Denys Kulikovsky ("Palych").
This was reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.
Kulikovsky was found guilty of organizing and personally participating in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages. He confirmed his participation in torture during interrogation. According to him, employees of the FSB of Russia ordered to torture and rape.
The beginning of the sentence will be counted from 2021, when he was taken into custody.
- Denis Kulikovsky was detained on November 9, 2021 in Kyiv. The investigation of the case was completed in June 2022, after which it was transferred to the court. Meetings were mostly closed.
- In June 2014, in occupied Donetsk, militants seized the cultural and artistic center "Isolation", located on the territory of the former factory. After the capture, they set up a military base and a camp there to hold civilians and prisoners from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They treated the prisoners cruelly, subjected them to psychological and physical violence, tortured and forced them to work.
- Hundreds of people passed through "Isolation", including Ukrainian journalist and author of the collection "In Isolation", former prisoner of the "DPR" militants Stanislav Aseev. The prosecutorʼs office identified more than 170 victims. The law enforcement officers know more than 45 participants of torture, 15 of whom reported suspicion in absentia.