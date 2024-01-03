The court sentenced the commandant of the “Isolation” torture chamber to 15 years in prison

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property the former commandant of the Donetsk "Isolation" torture camp Denys Kulikovsky ("Palych").

This was reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.

Kulikovsky was found guilty of organizing and personally participating in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages. He confirmed his participation in torture during interrogation. According to him, employees of the FSB of Russia ordered to torture and rape.

The beginning of the sentence will be counted from 2021, when he was taken into custody.